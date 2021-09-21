Police investigating robbery involving firearm at Kitchener convenience store

Waterloo regional police are investigating a convenience store robbery involving a firearm in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the store in the area of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West around 11:30 p.m. Monday. According to police, a man entered the store and demanded merchandise from the clerk. He left the store and fled on foot.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man was described as white, around 5'9" tall and 230 pounds, with a dark goatee. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, baseball jersey, light jeans and black shoes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

