Windsor police are looking into a single-vehicle crash in Forest Glade.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Deerbrook Drive for a rollover on Sunday at 9:21 p.m.

The vehicle appeared to be on its side. No word yet on injuries. CTV News has contacted police for more information.

.@WindsorPolice were on scene in the 3500 block of Deerbrook Dr for a single vehicle rollover with possible DUI. One person transported pic.twitter.com/bYZnBE656t

— Owen (@_OnLocation_) January 4, 2021