Police investigating school threats in Hamilton, board says pellet gun was found

Hamilton police are investigating several threats made against schools in the area over the last few days.

According to investigators, the threats involve “written messages on bathroom stalls.”

Few other details were released by police but the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) said in a letter to parents that in one incident, the threat was “related to a shooting.”

Three letters have been sent to parents by the school board. In one involving Westdale Secondary School near Main Street and Longwood Road South, officials said there will be a police presence on June 3.

“HWDSB is also investigating this incident further under our Student Behaviour and Discipline Policy and will take appropriate action,” the letter said.

In another letter sent to parents of kids at Bennetto Elementary School, located near John and Burlington streets, school board officials say a weapon was confiscated from a student.

“A student brought a pellet gun into our school, which is strictly prohibited,” the letter reads.

“The item was not used. Students were not in danger. Staff addressed the situation immediately and followed safe schools protocols. Police attended our school to provide support.”

Police say they are working with school boards to identify individuals responsible for the threats and to lay appropriate criminal charges. Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators at 905-546-4925.

The threats come days after two teenagers were shot with pellet guns inside Toronto high schools within hours of each other.

Three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

About a week ago a man who was carrying a BB gun near a Scarborough school was shot dead by police following a confrontation.