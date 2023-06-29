Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days

Ottawa police say a man was killed in an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.

Emergency crews responded to calls about a shooting in the 1500 block of Caldwell Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Several residents told CTV News Ottawa on Friday they heard gunshots at approximately 9:30 p.m., but they thought it was fireworks.

"I hear it, but I didn’t think it was a shot," Ester Amisi said.

Amisi says her brother saw what happened.

"He see three person running after killing the person."

Some residents on Caldwell Avenue said their kids are traumatized.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics treated a man at the scene for gunshot wounds. The victim died from his injuries in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Zachary Tiglik, 19, of Ottawa.

The Ottawa police Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators in the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is Ottawa's eighth homicide of 2023.

The victim in the Caldwell Ave shooting has succumbed to his injuries. The OPS Homicide Unit has carriage of the file. Any further updates will come from that unit later today. #ottnews

On Wednesday, a 47-year-old man died following a shooting on Raven Avenue. Raven Avenue is several blocks from Caldwell Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Michael Quattrocchi of Ottawa.

Police say investigators believe that it was a targeted shooting, but didn't know if Quattrocchi was the intended target.

Ottawa police said Friday morning that investigators do not believe the two fatal shootings in the Carlington neighbourhood are linked.

Coun. Riley Brockington says the two shootings in his ward this week are "quite upsetting."

"It's very upsetting to have any type of shooting, let alone shootings that lead to homicides, happen in densely populated neighbourhood," Brockington told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush.

"People were shocked when this first happened on Raven Avenue."

Brockington will reach out to Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs and the head of Ottawa Community Housing on Friday to discuss the shootings.

Brockington says it's important to provide support to the community, and have a "global conversation to ensure that, particularly, gun crime doesn't take over the city."

"I'm not comforted when police say these are targeted shootings between the victim and shooter, and the public's safety is not at all a threat. It really is," Brockington said.

"When you have someone discharging a firearm five or six times widely in the community, whether it is by a park or with many people living nearby, the chances of stray bullets hitting people is probable."

Brockington says "guns and gangs" is one of his top five priorities for police in his ward.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron