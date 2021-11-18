Police investigating series of vehicle break-ins north of Guelph

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins north of Guelph.

Police said the crimes occurred Wednesday night off Highway 6 in Eramosa Township.

OPP tweeted surveillance footage showing a person attempt to break into several vehicles parked on residential properties and successfully enter two of the vehicles.

#WellingtonOPP investigating Break-ins and Vehicle Entries off #HWY6 north of @cityofguelph in @GuelphEramosa overnight 2021/11/17. Investigation ongoing. Asking residents in area for surveillance footage ^JC 1-888-310-1122 @CSGWtips @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/LKbAeIdruN

Police didn’t list any stolen property and no other information has been given at this time.

Anyone with information or looking to submit surveillance footage can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.