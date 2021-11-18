iHeartRadio

Police investigating series of vehicle break-ins north of Guelph

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins north of Guelph.

Police said the crimes occurred Wednesday night off Highway 6 in Eramosa Township.

OPP tweeted surveillance footage showing a person attempt to break into several vehicles parked on residential properties and successfully enter two of the vehicles.

#WellingtonOPP investigating Break-ins and Vehicle Entries off #HWY6 north of @cityofguelph in @GuelphEramosa overnight 2021/11/17. Investigation ongoing. Asking residents in area for surveillance footage ^JC 1-888-310-1122 @CSGWtips @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/LKbAeIdruN

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 18, 2021

Police didn’t list any stolen property and no other information has been given at this time.

Anyone with information or looking to submit surveillance footage can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

