Police investigating serious assault on Provencher

The Winnipeg Police Service closed off a section of Provencher Boulevard on Wednesday morning as officers investigated a “serious” assault that took place overnight.

Police said they were called to the incident in the 300 block of Provencher Boulevard around 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Provencher was closed both eastbound and westbound for two blocks from Des Meurons Street to Langevin Street. The roads are now reopened.

Police note they are investigating a serious assault, but did not provide any other details regarding what took place.

This is a developing story. More details to come.