Police investigating 'serious occurrence' in William Whyte area

A police investigation is underway in Winnipeg’s William Whyte area Friday night.

Winnipeg police told CTV News officers were called to the area of Magnus Avenue and Andrews Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. for a “serious occurrence.”

CTV News observed police tape surrounding a residence in the area.

Police said three people had been detained but could not share any other details Friday night, including whether anyone had been injured, saying investigators were still piecing together what happened.

CTV News will provide more details on the incident when they become available.