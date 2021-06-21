Police investigating sexual assault at Cambridge business

Waterloo regional police are investigating after reports of a sexual assault at a business near Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North in Cambridge.

On Friday around 10:40 p.m., police say an unknown male approached a female employee at the business while making sexual comments, then left.

There were no reported physical injuries as a result of the incident, according to a release.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 and 35 years old and was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, black t-shirt, grey pants, black shoes and a blue and white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.