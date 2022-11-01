iHeartRadio

Police investigating sexual assault on Halloween night in Cambridge


Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Officials with Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are investigating a report that a youth was sexually assaulted in Cambridge on Monday night.

According to a news release, police were advised that at around 8:30 p.m., a female youth was sexually assaulted while walking in the area of Stewart Avenue and East Street.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

