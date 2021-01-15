Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported sexual assault on a pathway in Kitchener on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. on the Delta Street pathway between Charles Street East and Sydney Street South. Police say the female victim reported she was approached by a male and sexually assaulted before he fled the area. He was last seen running down Delta Street and turned towards King Street East.

Police tweeted out a video of a male and said they were looking to speak to him in relation to the incident. He's described as between 5'7" and 5'8" tall with a slim/medium build and may have had facial hair.

Looking to identify and speak with this male in connection to a report of a sexual assault that occurred on the Delta Street pathway, between Charles St E and Sydney St S, in Kitchener this morning.

He was wearing multicoloured gloves, a dark hoodie, black pants and a blue surgical mask.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.