Police investigating shooting death at Centennial home
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A 31-year-old man has died following a shooting at a home in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday.
Winnipeg police were called to a home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on June 26. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and provided emergency medical care.
The man, later identified as Aaron Ashton McKay of Winnipeg, was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries. His death is the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
Police believe there was a gathering of people at the home at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
