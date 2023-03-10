Brantford police looking for shooter after man injured, homes damaged

Brantford police are searching for clues into a daytime shooting.

At around 3 p.m. on Thursday, a 29-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound on Bowery Road. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two homes on Macklin Street were also hit by gunshots. A bullet went through the front door of one home, while at the other, a bullet hole could be seen in a bedroom window. At both residences, no one was home at the time. Police believe these incidents happened sometime Thursday between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Officers also learned about damage to two parked vehicles on Wright Street, which they believe were caused by a gun. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

Investigators believe all the shootings are related.

In a media release they said “suspect information is not yet known” and “additional details will be provided as soon as it becomes available.”

CTV News reached out to the Brantford Police Service for an interview but the request was not granted.

Police vehicles could be seen Friday at a construction site backing onto Bowery Road and officers taped off an area where there was excavating equipment. A K-9 unit was also searching a wooded area just a few hundred yards away.

Officers also canvassed the area, looking for any witnesses or video surveillance from Thursday afternoon.

One nearby homeowner told CTV News they shocked to hear of the shootings.

“Very surprising,” said Victor Uribe. “It’s such a peaceful area over here. Everyone’s friendly. I never expected anybody to get shot.”