Police investigating shooting in Mississauga that left one man injured

A shooting in Mississauga on Thursday night left one man injured, Peel police said.

The incident took place near Hurontario Street and Queen Elizabeth Way just after 8:30 p.m.

Duty Insp. Derek Meeker said officers located a man in his mid-20s with gunshot injuries. He was taken to a trauma centre in unknown condition.

"At this time, we believe it to be an isolated incident, and there's no risk to public safety," Meeker said.

Multiple shell casings were also discovered at the scene. Police have no information about the shooter.

Meeker did say that a dark-coloured vehicle fled the area.

As for the motive of the shooting, he said it's still early on in the investigation to determine the circumstance behind the incident.