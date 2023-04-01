Police investigating shooting in north Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after gunfire was exchanged near a north Edmonton strip mall.
EPS says officers were called to a weapons complaint near 97 Street and 125 Avenue, where two vehicles reportedly shot at one another.
One of the vehicles involved has been located, and EPS says a 30-year-old man inside was shot and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting victim and the other person in the vehicle have both been taken into custody.
Nearby, a heavy police presence could be seen on 97 Street and 137 Avenue. A white car was taped off.
An employee of a business near the car said a bullet came inside the building where he was working, breaking some tiles in the bathroom.
"It's pretty intense honestly, I was just about to go to the bathroom so it was a pretty scary feeling I guess," said an employee at Wayback Burgers, adding that no one in the building was hurt.
-
Quilters donate their skills to RMHC 'to wrap them up in care'25 women volunteered their time and purchased the fabric needed to make 25 quilts for Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House within the Hospital
-
'A one of a kind place': Health centre 'The Nest' opens first phase in downtown ReginaThe newly opened health and wellness centre in downtown Regina, The Nest, is providing residents of the Queen City with resources to live healthier lives.
-
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats upThe Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
-
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses soughtCharges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
-
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft HockeyvilleWest Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
-
Man injured following robbery in Halifax's north endOne man is injured following a robbery in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. islandA pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
-
Hundreds of performers take the ice for K-W Skating Club showMembers of the Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club were showing off their hard work.