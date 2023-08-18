iHeartRadio

Police investigating shooting in Ottawa's south end


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

There are no reports of injuries after shots were fired in Ottawa's south end.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for gunshots heard in the 200 block of Terravita Private, near Uplands Drive and Hunt Club Road, at 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers located shell casings and bullet holes in an exterior building near a residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

