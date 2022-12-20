Police investigating shooting in Stratford

Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Police said they were called to the area of Stratford Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a gun shot fired.

In tweet around 9:30 p.m., police said officers were investigating a shooting and the area was closed.

A short time later, police said the shooting appears to be targeted and they don't believe there's any danger to the public.

One victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries but is expected to be released soon.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

"We're canvassing the area right now," Cst. Darren Fischer, with Stratford Police Service told CTV News Tuesday. "Looking for any video information as well and any businesses in the area that has video surveillance as well is asked to contact us as well so we can take a look at it."

#SPS media release re: Shooting on Stratford St@cityofstratford @townofstmarys @PerthshireMags pic.twitter.com/BafN2tw4TT

In a release sent out early Wednesday morning, police said an unknown male suspect targeted another male outside his home on Stratford Street and shot the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white vehicle, described as a possibly being a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, went south on Stratford Street, and turned right onto Cambria Street toward Erie Street.

Stratford police were in the area overnight, but say they have since cleared the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video surveillance in the surrounding area, to contact them at 519-271-4141.

#SPS is currently investigating a shooting on Stratford St in @cityofstratford. Police are on scene & area is closed. More info to be released when available.