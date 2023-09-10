Police investigating shooting in Vaughan
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
York Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Vaughan early Sunday morning.
It happened in the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way shortly after 1 a.m.
Police say officers located evidence of a shooting at the scene but initially did not find a victim.
However, they were later informed that a person suffering from a gunshot wound had attended a hospital.
Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police say.
Investigators are trying to determine if the person is linked to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released. Police say there is no public safety concern.
-
Section of major Kitchener road closed for emergency repairsA block of Strasburg Road in Kitchener is set to be closed until Friday as crews complete emergency repairs on a storm drain pipe.
-
The Paris of the prairies: The history that shaped Winnipeg and allowed organizations to make it 100 yearsBetween 2020 and 2023 several Winnipeg businesses and organizations have or will be celebrating the century mark. But what was Winnipeg like 100 years ago and what has allowed so many organizations to make it to this point?
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays gameAfter a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conductAn Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge businessAuthorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.
-
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggestsReceiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
-
Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister saysOntario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.
-
Lethbridge woman charged in screwdriver stabbing at shelterA Lethbridge woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone with a screwdriver.
-
Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous landKeeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.