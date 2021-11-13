Police investigating shooting incident in Newmarket

Police are investigating after one person was shot in Newmarket Friday night.

According to York Regional Police, it happened around 7:25 p.m. on Main Street South. Police say one adult male was shot, suffering what they say are non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found with injuries, although the source of those injuries is not known.

SHOOTING (Update)

Main Street South, Newmarket

Suspect Vehicle:

- Black Ford Mustang

Suspects:

- 2 adult males

- Witnesses are encouraged to call 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905.830.0303 ext 7100

As a result, police are searching for two adult male suspects who are believed to be driving a black Ford Mustang.

The 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 905-830-0303 ext. 7100.