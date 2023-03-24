Police investigating shooting near Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a daylight shooting near the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police are investigating the targeted shooting Friday morning in the area of Bath Road and Centennial Drive. Witnesses say they saw two men surround a vehicle and start shooting.

The suspect vehicle with several armed men inside was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting, police said.

"The suspect vehicle is described as a grey Honda Civic and occupied by several armed Black males last seen fleeing from the scene travelling northbound on Centennial Dr. from Bath Rd," police said in a statement.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 30s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was suffering from "multiple" gunshot wounds, according to officials.

"I realized I heard the shots; it wasn't until I saw the puffs on the ground that I realized it was real bullets," George Shorey told CTV News Ottawa.

"It could have been a movie going on for all I knew. So, that’s when I realized we had to get out of here."

Shorey said he didn't expect to see a shooting in Kingston.

"How often do you hear shots fired in this city? None that I can recall actually. Yeah, it was a very intense moment but I’m not one to panic in the moment."

Roads in the area reopened just before 9 p.m. following the investigation.

Collins Bay Institution has a medium-security and maximum-security unit. It is the oldest operational federal male correctional facility in Ontario, and has capacity for 760 minimum, medium and maximum security inmates.

Correctional Service Canada said Friday afternoon all three levels at Collins Bay Institution and the Henry Traill Community Correctional Centre are closed due to the ongoing police investigation. All visits have been suspended.

Police are requesting that anyone who may have dash cam or video footage in the area of Bath Rd both east and west of Centennial Dr as well as the area of Centennial Dr north of Bath Rd to please contact Detective Chris Cook at 613-549-4660 ext. 6313 or via email at ccook@kpf.ca.