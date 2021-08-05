Police investigating shots fired at Cambridge business over weekend

Waterloo regional police are linking two shooting investigations in Cambridge.

The incident happened in the area of Thunderbird Drive and Mercer Road around 10 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Police said they received a report about damage to a garage window at a business located on Haddington Street on Aug. 3.

Through further investigation, including video surveillance and talking to witnesses, police confirmed the hole was caused by a bullet.

Police also received a call around the same time on Aug. 1 about the sound of shots or fireworks in the area of Mercer Road and Thunderbird Drive. Police said they believe the incidents are connected.

"We do believe it was more than one shot that was fired, thus the reports of gunshots or fireworks but we are continuing to investigate," said Const. Andre Johnson.

No one was injured.

Employees at Meineke Car Centre on Haddington Street found a bullet hole in one of their garage windows on Tuesday morning.

"It's a little stressful if I'm honest. You just never know what's going to happen. There's houses all around, it could have went into anybody's window and could have hurt someone seriously," said mechanic Ian Bruinn, who discovered the bullet hole.

On Thursday, a command post was set in the neighbourhood while police canvassed the area.

"As we collect more evidence and locate other evidence it could expand the area in terms of the investigation," Johnson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The incident marks the ninth shooting in the region this year and the third in recent weeks.

There will be an increased police presence in the area of Thunderbird Drive and Mercer Road in Cambridge today.



An investigation is ongoing after it was determined shots were fired in the area on August 1, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m.



Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. pic.twitter.com/w4tqiY1yUy