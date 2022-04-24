Police investigating shots fired at home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.
An OPP news release says that at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday, a suspect or suspects in a grey SUV or van parked on Bayshore Road, walked to a nearby house and fired projectiles into it before driving away westbound in the grey vehicle.
Witnesses heard loud noises consistent with the sound of firearms, police said. No one was injured.
OPP are asking anyone with any video or pictures of Bayshore Road or other areas nearby to review their cameras between 11 p.m. Saturday, and 12 a.m. Sunday to see if a vehicle or suspects appear in their footage.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Tyendinaga Police Service at 613-967-3888 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-
'We're not going to stop': Rally highlights tensions between Palestinians and Israeli policeFor the second weekend in a row, protesters gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds to raise awareness about escalating violence between Palestinians and Israeli police.
-
Male in custody after person found dead in Kitchener homeWaterloo regional police have a male in custody after someone was found dead in a Kitchener home.
-
One person in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Barrie Sunday evening.
-
-
'He was a hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan who was stabbed at age 9 reminisces on his idol's legacyIt was January 1980, and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old.
-
Vancouver real estate market beginning downturn that could last 2 years, expert says.A Vancouver real estate and property tax expert believes Vancouver’s real estate market is seeing the start of a downturn that could last up to two years.
-
Canada's largest judo tournament hosted at West Edmonton MallThis weekend, hundreds of judo competitors descended on West Edmonton Mall to take part in Canada's largest tournament.
-
'I could hear it screaming': Sask. couple rescues orphaned baby foxThanks to Melody Mason and her partner’s quick thinking, an orphaned baby fox is now recovering at the Salthaven West Rehabilitation Centre.
-
'We just want it to stop': Night-time golfers disrupt Beaumont neighbourhoodResidents of a neighbourhood in Beaumont are raising the alarm after golf balls continue to be launched into their backyards and glance their homes.