Police investigating shots fired at home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

An OPP news release says that at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday, a suspect or suspects in a grey SUV or van parked on Bayshore Road, walked to a nearby house and fired projectiles into it before driving away westbound in the grey vehicle.

Witnesses heard loud noises consistent with the sound of firearms, police said. No one was injured.

OPP are asking anyone with any video or pictures of Bayshore Road or other areas nearby to review their cameras between 11 p.m. Saturday, and 12 a.m. Sunday to see if a vehicle or suspects appear in their footage.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Tyendinaga Police Service at 613-967-3888 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.