Police investigating shots fired at parked vehicle in Abbotsford
The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit is investigating after shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of Nicola Street around 2:45 a.m., according to a statement from the department.
The caller reported hearing gunshots.
When police arrived, they found an unoccupied parked vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes in it and shell casings on the ground nearby.
"No evidence was located at the scene to suggest anyone had been struck inside or outside of the vehicle," Abbotsford police said in the statement.
"The owner of the vehicle has been contacted by police and is co-operating with officers."
Police said the incident "appears to be an isolated event." They're seeking witnesses and dash cam video from the area – including Nicola Street, Gladwin Road and Haida Drive – both before and after the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 604-859-5225 and cite file number 2023-36475.
-
Here's what you need to know about week four of the O-Train shutdown and R1 serviceTransit riders may see out-of-service trains operating on parts of the O-Train line this weekend, but it will be another week before Ottawa's nearly four-year-old light-rail transit system resumes service.
-
14 things to do in Ottawa for free in AugustCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 14 things you can do for free in Ottawa during the month of August.
-
Firefighter assaulted at Vancouver Island house fire, RCMP sayThe already chaotic scene of a house fire in Courtenay got worse when the owner of the home allegedly assaulted a firefighter Friday night.
-
B.C. high school football community rallies around top quarterback who broke his neck jumping in lakeA 16-year-old football star was visiting family in Kelowna on Wednesday when he was seriously injured in a freak accident. Now his teammates are standing by his side while he recovers.
-
A dumpster and vehicle fire forced the closure of Tecumseh Road East SaturdayAround 5:40 on Saturday night, Windsor Fire was called to the 900 block of Tecumseh Road East for a working fire
-
Woman in critical condition following crash in BowmanvilleA woman is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a ditch in Bowmanville.
-
Man found shot near Toronto's waterfront taken to hospital with critical injuriesToronto police are investigating after a man was found shot near the waterfront.
-
110-year-old Alberta Open tennis tournament sees upswing in the sportOne of Canada's oldest tennis tournaments brought together hundreds of players in Edmonton over the Heritage Day long weekend.
-
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in VancouverFor those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.