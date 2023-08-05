Police investigating shots fired at parked vehicle in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit is investigating after shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Nicola Street around 2:45 a.m., according to a statement from the department.

The caller reported hearing gunshots.

When police arrived, they found an unoccupied parked vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes in it and shell casings on the ground nearby.

"No evidence was located at the scene to suggest anyone had been struck inside or outside of the vehicle," Abbotsford police said in the statement.

"The owner of the vehicle has been contacted by police and is co-operating with officers."

Police said the incident "appears to be an isolated event." They're seeking witnesses and dash cam video from the area – including Nicola Street, Gladwin Road and Haida Drive – both before and after the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 604-859-5225 and cite file number 2023-36475.