Police investigating shots fired in Dartmouth
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Natasha Pace
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a report of shots fired earlier this week in Dartmouth.
Police received a report of a bullet hole in a window of a residence in the 100 block of Prince Albert Road on Dec. 6.
Officers say they located a hole in a window and what appeared to be a bullet in the ceiling of the residence. At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Police believe the incident occurred sometime between the evening of Dec. 5 and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
