Police investigating shots fired in Dartmouth
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Natasha Pace
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Cranberry and Pondicherry Crescents shortly before 3 a.m.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Police say they found a shell casing in the area and are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
