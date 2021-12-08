iHeartRadio

Police investigating shots fired in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Cranberry and Pondicherry Crescents shortly before 3 a.m.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Police say they found a shell casing in the area and are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

