Police investigating stabbing death at motel near Eganville
Multi-Skilled Journalist
Dylan Dyson
Police in the Ottawa Valley are investigating after a man was found stabbed at a motel Wednesday evening.
Renfrew paramedics say they were called to the Pine Tree Motel on Highway 60 near Eganville just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
They found a 40-year-old man with stab wounds to his stomach. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. despite life-saving measures from paramedics.
Police said Thursday night two men were arrested at the scene Police have not released the names of the victim or the accused.
Ontario Provincial Police remained on scene at the motel all day Thursday.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
