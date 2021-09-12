Police investigating stabbing on Winnipeg bus

One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

The Winnipeg Police Service was called to investigate on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.



A bus could be seen in between police cars in the area of Portage Ave. and Fort St. Sunday night. A section of the sidewalk was also taped off while officers investigated.

Police told CTV News one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.