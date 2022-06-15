Police investigating stabbing that sent man to hospital in critical condition

Winnipeg police say a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday night.

Police responded at around 10 p.m. to a report that a man was stabbed in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

The man, an 18-year-old from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in critical condition. He remains in hospital.

The major crimes unit is investigating. If anyone has information they are asked to contact police at 204-986-6519 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.