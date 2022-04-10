Police investigating stolen vehicle in Bracebridge

Provincial police are seeking the public's help in locating a stolen vehicle from Bracebridge.

According to OPP, a gold-coloured, four-door Volkswagen sedan was taken from the McCrank Drive area on April 9 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Police say the licence plate is CVBV 995.

Officers are looking to locate the vehicle in question. If you have any information, you can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-11221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.