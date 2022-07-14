Foul play suspected after body found in gravel lot in Burnaby
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an industrial area of Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning.
Authorities said a bystander discovered the deceased in a gravel lot on Norland Avenue, near Highway 1, at around 9:45 a.m.
In a news release, Burnaby RCMP said the victim had "injuries consistent with foul play," and that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to investigate.
"Efforts are underway to identify the victim, but there are early indications it was a targeted incident," Burnaby RCMP said in the release.
The gravel lot and a vacant building at 3375 Norland Ave. were behind police tape Thursday morning as officers surveyed the area.
Paramedics and firefighters also attended the scene. In addition to emergency vehicles, a semi truck with the logo for Gold Star Pro Driving School on its trailer could be seen in the lot.
Authorities asked anyone with dash cam video taken from the area near Norland and Laurel Street between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9:45 a.m. Thursday to contact IHIT.
-
