Police investigating sudden death in Kingston area

Police in Kingston, Ont. are investigating a "sudden death" in Glenburnie.

Police and the East Region Coroner's Office responded to a call for the death of an individual on McKendry Road on Monday.

No other information has been released.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police are requesting that the public not attend the area of McKendry Road south of Unity Road and east of Perth Road.