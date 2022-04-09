iHeartRadio

Police investigating sudden death in Kitchener

WRPS on scene of a sudden death investigation in Kitchener. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (Apr. 8 , 2022)

A sudden death investigation is underway in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of Shelley Drive and Courtland Avenue Friday evening.

There was an increased police presence in the area for the investigation before the scene was cleared Saturday morning..

Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time.

They add that it's too early to determine if the death is suspicious in nature.

