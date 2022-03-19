iHeartRadio

Police investigating sudden death in Orillia

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

Officers with Orillia OPP are investigating after responding to a sudden death early Saturday morning in Orillia.

According to a tweet, emergency crews were called to the area of Industrial Street and Forest Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

No foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say more details will be provided as they come available. 

