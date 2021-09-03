Police investigating sudden death in Sturgeon Falls

Police are asking the public to avoid a popular coffee shop on Front Street in Sturgeon Falls on Friday as officers complete an investigation into a sudden death.

Emergency crews were called to a Tim Hortons parking lot where an unresponsive person was found inside a vehicle on the main thoroughfare of the town, which is part of Highway 17, located about 40 kilometres west of North Bay.

"The person inside the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene," Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing said in a news release. "There (are) no safety concerns towards the public."

