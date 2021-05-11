Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are on the scene of a sudden death investigation in the area of Albert Street and University Avenue.

The area is near both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.

An individual was located dead inside a residence, police said in a tweet about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said to expect heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.