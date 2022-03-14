Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a sudden death in Waterloo.

In a tweet posted just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, they said an investigation was underway in the area of King Street North and Noecker Street.

Police later tweeted that the death is not considered suspicious.

Officials said there would be an increased police presence in the area and they asked the public to stay away.

No further information has been released at this time.

UPDATE:

The death is not considered suspicious, however, the investigation is ongoing.



No further details will be released at this time. https://t.co/BtN534UE2q