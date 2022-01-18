Police investigating sudden death in Wellesley Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating a sudden death in Wellesley Township.
They tweeted about the investigation in the area of Hessen Strasse and Hackbart Road around 4:20 p.m.
"We received a report of a deceased person located in a wooded area around 3:15 p.m. by a passerby. Currently, the coroner is attending the scene as we continue to investigate whether or not the death is suspicious," a police spokesperson said in an email on Tuesday afternoon.
There will be an increased police presence in the area, the tweet said. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
Currently on scene for a sudden death investigation in the area of Hessen Strasse and Hackbart Road in Wellesley Township.
There will be an increased police presence in the area. Please avoid.
More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/5NJGFlAFr9
-
B.C. First Nations make deal with Western Forests to defer old-growth loggingFour Vancouver Island First Nations have reached an agreement with forestry firm Western Forest Products Inc. to defer harvesting of 25 square kilometres of rare, ancient and priority old-growth trees.
-
Fredericton police to shut down homeless tent sites after fireAfter a fire occurred Tuesday night at a Fredericton tent site made for those experiencing homelessness, police say they will close sites throughout the city.
-
Cold snap gives anglers the green light to cautiously hit the iceMother Nature's recent cold snap may finally be giving winter anglers what they've been asking for as ice huts start popping up on the frozen waters across the region.
-
Ice On Whyte brings winter magic to Whyte AvenueAn outdoor winter event is returning to Edmonton with 11 internationally recognized snow and ice carvers from across the country.
-
Inflation: These items saw the largest price increases in CanadaOn Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual pace of inflation climbed in December at a rate that hasn't been seen in 30 years. CTVNews.ca looked at the consumer items that saw the largest year-over-year increases in prices.
-
Truck driver killed near Lancaster, Ont.A 25-year-old man is dead after a collision involving three tractor-trailers on Highway 401 near Cornwall.
-
'This by far has been the worst wave. Period': Saint John, N.B. ER nurse describes life on the frontlinesA registered nurse at the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department, Amanda Cormier, can describe what’s going on behind hospital doors.
-
Police looking to identify individuals involved in Waterloo stabbingPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a stabbing in Waterloo.
-
Yorkton artist's Lego model generating new buzzWhen Kelly Litzenberger first built a Lego model of his shop, he had no idea it would become a buzzing attraction.