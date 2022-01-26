Police investigating sudden death of woman at Halifax hotel
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
The Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman at a hotel in the city.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a room at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1960 Brunswick Street at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
“Officers located a woman who was deceased inside the room,” reads a release from the Halifax Regional Police.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.
Police are on scene of a sudden death at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1960 Brunswick Street in Halifax. The investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time. https://t.co/BjUMaWmdr3— Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) January 26, 2022
-
