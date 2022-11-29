Police investigating suspected homicide in Edmonton encampment

Edmonton police are investigating after a man was found dead in a camp Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:36 p.m., downtown officers responded to a report of a death in the area of 95 Street and 106 Avenue, near the walking path and LRT tracks.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The death was reported by an unidentified man, and detectives are asking him to come forward with any information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com/250.