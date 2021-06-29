Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Parksville

Mounties are investigating a suspected murder-suicide on Vancouver Island.

Police were sent to a home in the 700-block of Soriel Road in Parksville before 10 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911.

A forensic identification unit was also called to the scene.

"Upon attendance, police discovered two deceased persons. Both were residents of the home," Oceanside RCMP said in a statement Wednesday. "RCMP forensics specialists from Port Alberni attended to examine the scene."

Mounties and the coroners service continue to investigate and are asking anyone who lives in the area and may have information to contact the Oceanside detachment at 250-248-6111.

"Based on the scene examination, police believe these deaths to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public," police said.