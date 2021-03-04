Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old after finding the person unresponsive at a Temiskaming Shores home.

Paramedics and several OPP crime units responded to an emergency call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Elliot Street.

The cause of death is suspected to be an opioid overdose.

Police have not identified the deceased and said the Temiskaming Crime Unit will continue the investigation with the help of the Office of the Chief Coroner – Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Sudbury at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for up to a $2,000 cash reward.

Last month, a 38-year-old died of a suspected opioid overdose in Cobalt and two suspected drug dealers were charged after two fatal opioid overdoses in Chapleau.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there is help available, you don't have to struggle alone.

Connex Ontario can help connect you with government-funded gambling, drug, alcohol and mental health treatment services available around the province.

The North East Local Health Integration Network has 21 addiction health service providers and 31 mental health service providers with a range of treatment and prevention programs throughout the region.