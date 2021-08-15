Police investigating suspected targeted shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Police say a male victim is in hospital after a shooting in Surrey, B.C.

The RCMP say officers responded to a shots fired call on 152nd Street just after midnight.

Police say a male with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and rushed to hospital.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

Investigators say the investigation is in its early stages, but they believe the victim was targeted.

Mounties have been canvassing the neighbourhood, hoping to talk to possible witnesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2021.