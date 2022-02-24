Police investigating suspicious car fire in Old East Village
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
London, Ont. police are investigating a suspicious car fire in the Old East Village.
Emergency crews were called to Adelaide Street between Queens Avenue and Dufferin Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
The fire was quickly put out and there were no injuries.
Damage is estimated at roughly $5000.
The investigation continues.
