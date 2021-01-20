RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed two vehicles Wednesday morning in Black Creek.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. along the Island Highway near Endall Road.

"The initial call came in for an outdoor fire, then it got upgraded to a vehicle on fire, then it was two vehicles on fire," said chief Bruce Green of Oyster River Fire Rescue. "When I showed up on scene, the two vehicles were engulfed in flames."

Green says extinguishing the blaze, which involved a pick-up truck and a car, went smoothly.

"It went fairly well. We have a bumper turret where we were able to knock it down – one of the fire fighters got (it) ready. The fire fighters did an excellent job," he said.

RCMP investigators were on the scene later in the morning photographing the area and looking for evidence. Anyone who may have information on the fire is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP.