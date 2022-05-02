Police investigating 'suspicious' death after body found in Rosedale

Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in the Rosedale area on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were notified a body had been located in the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue at around 4:45 p.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and police said the circumstances appear to be suspicious.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the scene in order to conduct an investigation and the forensics team is on site.

There's no word so far about the person’s age or gender or how they may have died.

