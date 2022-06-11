Police investigating suspicious death in Dartmouth
Atlantic.CTVNews.ca Writer
Natalie Lombard
Halifax police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth.
Police say they responded to a weapons complaint Saturday at a home on Viscaya Place around 2 a.m.
A man was found deceased when officers arrived.
Viscaya Place was closed to traffic Saturday morning as police investigated.
Police say their investigation is in its early stages.
