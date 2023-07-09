Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Owen Sound
A joint police investigation is underway after a deceased man was discovered inside an Owen Sound residence earlier this week, with police deeming it as “suspicious.”
According to a release from Grey Bruce OPP, at approximately 11:53 a.m. on July 7 members of the Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) were called to a residence on 2nd Avenue East in Owen Sound.
Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased 47-year-old man.
As a result, an investigation has gotten underway involving the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, members of the OSPS, OSPS Crime unit, OPP West Region Crime Unit, OSPS and OPP Forensic Identification Services, the OPP Regional Support Team, and with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.
Police said no further details will be released at this time, but remind the public that residents should expect to see a large police presence in the area over the next few days.
The cause of death remains unclear at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
