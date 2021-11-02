iHeartRadio

Police investigating suspicious death in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police are investigating following a man's death.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home in the 500 block of Avenue X. South.

A man was found dead by the responding officers. His death is considered suspicious, according to police.

The Saskatoon Police Service's major crimes and forensic identification units are investigating.

--More details to come.

