Police investigating 'suspicious' death in Williams Lake, B.C.
Staff
The Canadian Press
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a home in Williams Lake, B.C.
Williams Lake RCMP were called to the residence near Second Avenue and Boundary Street just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a man.
Investigators say initial evidence gathered at the scene suggests criminality was involved, and police are treating the death as suspicious.
Williams RCMP is being supported by the North District RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.
