Police searching for man after child's suspicious death in Cambridge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released the name of a man they say could have information on the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy in Cambridge.

Police said on Monday afternoon their search continues for 41-year-old Curtis Hesselink.

"At this point investigators believe there is a concern for his safety and well-being," said Const. Andre Johnson at the press conference. "We are asking anyone who sees him not to approach, but to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers."

Police said Saturday that the man was believed to be armed and dangerous.

"The initial information that we received is that there could potentially be firearms associated with this individual," said Const. Johnson. "Since that time, and through further investigation, we no longer have that immediate concern for public safety. At this point in time… our concern is for the wellbeing and safety of Mr. Hesselink."

Police said the boy was found dead Saturday morning at a home on Townline Road near Hespeler Village.

Soon after they began a search for Hesselink, although they did not release his name.

"At the time, that was the priority," said Const. Johnson. "As the investigation has progressed we are releasing more information in the hopes of locating this individual, both for his well-being and because we believe that he has further information that could assist the investigation."

Hesselink is described as white, 5-foot-11 with blue eyes, a thin build, short blonde hair, and facial scruff. He was last seen wearing brown khaki pants and possibly a dark army-style bucket hat.

Police said Hesselink and the boy, who has not been identified, were known to each other but did not say how.

NEIGHBOURS SHOCKED

People who live in the area said they were shocked and saddened to learn about the boy’s death.

"Whenever a child's life is lost, it hits close to home," said Catherine Vanderlaan, who has lived in the area for nearly 40 years. "We're all very upset. It's not a dangerous neighbourhood and I don't think it's any more dangerous now. It's just a very tragic event that's happened."

"I've met a few neighbours around here, everyone seems nice," said Cameron Hughes, who recently moved to the area. "Just to know that it was a kid that it happened to, it's devastating."

The area around the home was cleared by Monday morning and the crime scene tape had been taken down.

Police said they continue to investigate in the area of Townline Road and River Road.

"The tragic death of an 8-year-old, especially under unclear circumstances, raises many concerns for our community," said Police Chief Bryan Larkin in a media release. "I want to reassure Cambridge residents and the broader Waterloo Region community that we have dedicated investigators working around the clock to determine exactly what took place and locate Mr. Hesselink safely."

A post-mortem has been completed but police said the boy's cause of death has not yet been determined.