Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman south of Calgary

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an area south of Calgary on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the Calgary Police Service said it was called to an area along the Bow River for reports of a woman in medical distress.

Officers responded to the area near Policeman’s Flats, located at 32 St. E in Foothills County, and found a woman dead.

The homicide unit is investigating the circumstances of the woman’s death. Police called the death suspicious.

An autopsy is planned for next week.

Police said no further details are available at this stage in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.